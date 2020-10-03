Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.30 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.35). Approximately 2,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 72,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

About Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

