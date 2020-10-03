Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.77.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,280. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

