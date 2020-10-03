Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

