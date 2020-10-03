Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

