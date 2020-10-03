Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 13.5% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of THW remained flat at $$14.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

