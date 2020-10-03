TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:TDE)

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

TDE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

About TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

