TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (TDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on February 16th

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:TDE opened at $25.44 on Friday. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

