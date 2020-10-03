Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.15 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.15 million and $23.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for $19.65 or 0.00186416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.01523621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00168940 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,563,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,115 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

