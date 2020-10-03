Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 36.5% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.