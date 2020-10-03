Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.25 ($1.05). Approximately 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.