TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Santander upgraded TERNA RETE ELET/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

