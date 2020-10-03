Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $290.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.53.

TSLA opened at $415.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,077,843. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

