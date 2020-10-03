Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.