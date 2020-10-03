Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,362,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,293.0 days.

Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

