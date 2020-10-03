Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,362,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,293.0 days.
Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.
About Thai Oil Public
