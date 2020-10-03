theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of theglobe.com stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. theglobe.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
theglobe.com Company Profile
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.