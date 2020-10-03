theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of theglobe.com stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. theglobe.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

