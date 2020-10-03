Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

