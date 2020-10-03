Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.36). 53,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 96,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86.

Thruvision Group Company Profile (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

