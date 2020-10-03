TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.