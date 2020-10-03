TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.
Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
