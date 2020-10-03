ToaCoin (TOA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, ToaCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ToaCoin has a market capitalization of $948,177.21 and $24.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ToaCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,554.29 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000713 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00152685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ToaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.