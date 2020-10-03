TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) Trading Down 3.7%

TOM TAILOR Holding AG (ETR:TTI) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €0.15 ($0.17) and last traded at €0.17 ($0.20). Approximately 133,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 252,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is €0.19 and its 200-day moving average is €0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,513.37.

About TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI)

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

