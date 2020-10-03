TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

