Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.8 days.

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

TRZBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

