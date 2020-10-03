Transcodium Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $236,487.02 and $452,918.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

