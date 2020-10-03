Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
TRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 15,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.
