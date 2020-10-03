Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 15,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.