Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

