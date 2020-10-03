Truist Begins Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

MRNS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

