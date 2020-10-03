Truist Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $90.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after acquiring an additional 733,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 660,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $48,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

