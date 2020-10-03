Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

