Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of CSTR opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

