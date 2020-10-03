Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

PNFP stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 157,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

