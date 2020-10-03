Truist Securiti Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

SIVB opened at $245.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average is $208.68. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,144 shares of company stock worth $3,122,023. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

