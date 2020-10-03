Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

TRMK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

TRMK opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trustmark by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Trustmark by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

