Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.17.

Shares of HSE opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.2092905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

