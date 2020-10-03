Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.
Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
