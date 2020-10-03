UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

