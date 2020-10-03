UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

