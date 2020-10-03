UBS Group Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.14 ($16.64).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

