Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $780,953.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $780,953.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,540.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.02089596 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00610010 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

