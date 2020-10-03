Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) PT Lowered to $23.00

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUB. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE:AUB opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,600.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

