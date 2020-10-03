United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

