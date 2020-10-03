Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 482,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

