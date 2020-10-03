Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $447.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Insurance by 182.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

