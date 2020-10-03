Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Up 24%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) rose 24% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.