Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Sells $1,226,081.65 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MTN opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $187.43. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

