Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $16.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after buying an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

