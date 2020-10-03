ValuEngine Downgrades Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to Sell

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 826,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 639,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

