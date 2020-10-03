ValuEngine Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

