ValuEngine Downgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Hold

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

