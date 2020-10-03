ValuEngine Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE:NPTN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 742,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 688,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.