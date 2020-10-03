ValuEngine Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AAR stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $673.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

